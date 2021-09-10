Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 7,361 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 43.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $486,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,700.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of HIBB opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.42. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

