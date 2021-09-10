Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 839 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Roche were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 62,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Roche alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on RHHBY shares. Cowen started coverage on Roche in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays set a $46.42 price target on shares of Roche and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $47.19 on Friday. Roche Holding AG has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $322.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94.

Roche Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.