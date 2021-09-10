Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AlloVir by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after buying an additional 558,523 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 234,329 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,179,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,610,000 after purchasing an additional 140,054 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,006,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 95,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 6,076.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after buying an additional 490,427 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $22.65 on Friday. AlloVir, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 3.35.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Equities analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALVR. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AlloVir in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

