Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 6,000 PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PMVP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $1,895,031.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 44,419 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $1,515,132.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 383,218 shares of company stock valued at $12,946,303 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $28.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.99. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.