Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $242,000 in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $201,000.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $55.82 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

