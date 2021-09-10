Handshake (HNS) Price Down 0% This Week

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Handshake has a total market cap of $143.18 million and $877,975.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Handshake has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,704.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.73 or 0.07265725 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $637.18 or 0.01394153 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.88 or 0.00387016 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00125345 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.95 or 0.00549065 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.07 or 0.00558093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.85 or 0.00345380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 420,486,951 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

