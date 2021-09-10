Hathor Market Cap Hits $180.31 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC on major exchanges. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $180.31 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00063420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00123835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.14 or 0.00178632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,398.84 or 0.99949296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,275.83 or 0.07212007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.60 or 0.00908369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

