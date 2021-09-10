Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HE traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,823. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.24. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 75.14%.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

