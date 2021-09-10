HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ETON. TheStreet lowered shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

ETON opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $125.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $2,014,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETON. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 33,321 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 49,506 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

