Head to Head Analysis: Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) & CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) and CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mapletree Logistics Trust and CorePoint Lodging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CorePoint Lodging $411.00 million 1.95 -$178.00 million ($0.49) -27.94

Mapletree Logistics Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CorePoint Lodging.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mapletree Logistics Trust and CorePoint Lodging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mapletree Logistics Trust 1 0 1 0 2.00 CorePoint Lodging 0 0 1 0 3.00

CorePoint Lodging has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.79%. Given CorePoint Lodging’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CorePoint Lodging is more favorable than Mapletree Logistics Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of CorePoint Lodging shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of CorePoint Lodging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mapletree Logistics Trust and CorePoint Lodging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A CorePoint Lodging -12.38% -6.16% -3.05%

Summary

CorePoint Lodging beats Mapletree Logistics Trust on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion. MLT is managed by Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

