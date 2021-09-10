Head-To-Head Comparison: BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV)

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of BWX Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of BWX Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BWX Technologies and Unrivaled Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BWX Technologies $2.12 billion 2.55 $278.67 million $3.03 18.77 Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 4.92 -$30.12 million N/A N/A

BWX Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BWX Technologies and Unrivaled Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BWX Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50 Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

BWX Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $71.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.29%. Given BWX Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BWX Technologies is more favorable than Unrivaled Brands.

Volatility and Risk

BWX Technologies has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BWX Technologies and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BWX Technologies 12.70% 43.51% 11.81% Unrivaled Brands -57.06% -13.14% -7.29%

Summary

BWX Technologies beats Unrivaled Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc. engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications. The Nuclear Services Group segment includes nuclear materials processing, environmental site restoration services and management, operating services for various government-owned facilities, and inspection and maintenance services for the commercial nuclear industry. The Nuclear Power Group segment involves in the design and manufacture of commercial nuclear steam generators, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, reactor components, and other auxiliary equipment such as containers for the storage of spent nuclear fuel and other high-level nuclear waste. The company was founded by Stephen Wilcox and George Babcock in 1867 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, VA.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production segment which includes cannabis-focused retail, cultivation and production operations. The company was founded on July 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

