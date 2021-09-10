Head-To-Head Comparison: Ecovyst (ECVT) and Its Rivals

Ecovyst (NYSE: ECVT) is one of 31 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ecovyst to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ecovyst and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ecovyst Competitors 243 1039 1335 43 2.44

Ecovyst presently has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 25.26%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 33.05%. Given Ecovyst’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ecovyst has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ecovyst and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ecovyst $1.11 billion -$278.77 million 12.64 Ecovyst Competitors $6.84 billion $1.10 million -6.08

Ecovyst’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ecovyst. Ecovyst is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst’s competitors have a beta of -0.53, suggesting that their average share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ecovyst and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83% Ecovyst Competitors -6.30% 16.28% 4.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.3% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ecovyst competitors beat Ecovyst on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

