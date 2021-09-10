Head to Head Comparison: Infosys (NYSE:INFY) & AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP)

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) and AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Infosys has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppYea has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

16.1% of Infosys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AppYea shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Infosys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of AppYea shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Infosys and AppYea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infosys 19.40% 27.75% 19.43% AppYea N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Infosys and AppYea, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infosys 1 5 1 1 2.25 AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infosys presently has a consensus target price of $20.16, indicating a potential downside of 12.08%. Given Infosys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Infosys is more favorable than AppYea.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Infosys and AppYea’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infosys $13.56 billion 7.17 $2.61 billion $0.61 37.59 AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than AppYea.

Summary

Infosys beats AppYea on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. The firm also focuses on healthy CBD products, software development, and lab testing and services. The company was founded on November 26, 2012 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

