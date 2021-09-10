Head-To-Head Comparison: Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) versus ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) and ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Save Foods and ICL Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A ICL Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

ICL Group has a consensus target price of $6.17, indicating a potential downside of 12.65%. Given ICL Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ICL Group is more favorable than Save Foods.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Save Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of ICL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Save Foods and ICL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Save Foods N/A N/A N/A ICL Group 6.98% 9.56% 4.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Save Foods and ICL Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Save Foods $230,000.00 100.65 -$1.59 million N/A N/A ICL Group $5.04 billion 1.79 $11.00 million $0.20 35.30

ICL Group has higher revenue and earnings than Save Foods.

Summary

ICL Group beats Save Foods on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc. engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

