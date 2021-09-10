Head to Head Review: Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) vs. SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) and SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SRAX has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

64.4% of Stagwell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of SRAX shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stagwell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of SRAX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stagwell and SRAX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 0 0 0 0 N/A SRAX 0 0 3 0 3.00

SRAX has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 59.31%. Given SRAX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SRAX is more favorable than Stagwell.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stagwell and SRAX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $1.20 billion 0.55 -$228.97 million N/A N/A SRAX $14.65 million 9.26 -$14.70 million ($0.84) -6.48

SRAX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stagwell.

Profitability

This table compares Stagwell and SRAX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell -17.26% N/A -13.72% SRAX -114.62% -67.89% -41.45%

Summary

Stagwell beats SRAX on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagwell

Stagwell, Inc. operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc. is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies. The BIGToken segment includes the sale of advertising campaigns and proprietary consumer data obtained through its BIGToken application. SRAX was founded by Christopher Miglino and Erin DeRuggiero in August 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.