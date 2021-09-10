HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.450-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-$765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.75 million.

HQY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,379. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,099.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.30. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,447,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,958. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HealthEquity stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of HealthEquity worth $54,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

