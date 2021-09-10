Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) were up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.88 and last traded at $90.88. Approximately 425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLAN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Heartland BancCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $181.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.70.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. Analysts expect that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $2.508 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $2.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.24%.

About Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

