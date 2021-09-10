HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

NYSE WHR opened at $217.24 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.15 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

