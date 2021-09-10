HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,295 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,851,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,328,000 after purchasing an additional 774,430 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,187,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,981,000 after acquiring an additional 760,042 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,215,000 after acquiring an additional 259,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 356,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 238,564 shares during the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEP stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -45.59 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

