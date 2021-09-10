HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,089,000 after acquiring an additional 295,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 184,322 shares during the period. Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $22,267,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,369,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 971.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,674,000 after purchasing an additional 133,435 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKW opened at $150.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.31. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13.

