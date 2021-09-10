Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of HKMPF opened at $34.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

