Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,275 shares.The stock last traded at $323.00 and had previously closed at $323.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.09 and its 200 day moving average is $293.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

