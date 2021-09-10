HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,316.33 ($17.20).

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSV. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get HomeServe alerts:

Shares of HomeServe stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,008 ($13.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,628. HomeServe has a twelve month low of GBX 905.50 ($11.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,302 ($17.01). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 954.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,025.47. The stock has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other HomeServe news, insider Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total transaction of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 48 shares of company stock worth $45,168.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.