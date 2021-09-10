HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,316.33 ($17.20).
Several brokerages have recently commented on HSV. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.
Shares of HomeServe stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,008 ($13.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,628. HomeServe has a twelve month low of GBX 905.50 ($11.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,302 ($17.01). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 954.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,025.47. The stock has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.
About HomeServe
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
