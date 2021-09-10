Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIXX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $428.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of -0.39. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 271.18% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 732.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.