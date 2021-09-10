Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE:HMC opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $33.42.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $97.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
