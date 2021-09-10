Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:HMC opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $97.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Honda Motor by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,462,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,947,004 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,546,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,861,000 after purchasing an additional 376,125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,097,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,973,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,215,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

