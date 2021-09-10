Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.95-8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.6-35.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.08 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.97-2.02 EPS.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.62.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $223.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.12. The company has a market cap of $153.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Honeywell International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.76% of Honeywell International worth $2,661,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.