Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Announces Earnings Results

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,209. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $345.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.88. Hooker Furniture has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Hooker Furniture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.81 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hooker Furniture stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 303.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Hooker Furniture worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

