Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,209. Hooker Furniture has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $351.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

In related news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Hooker Furniture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.81 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hooker Furniture stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Hooker Furniture worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.