Howard Hughes Medical Institute Sells 465,694 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute cut its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,694 shares during the quarter. PureCycle Technologies comprises 9.5% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Howard Hughes Medical Institute owned 1.02% of PureCycle Technologies worth $28,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $83,804,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,015,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,545,000. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Shares of PCT stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.10. 5,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,352. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,237,531.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,268.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,627,327.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.