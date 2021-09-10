H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Position Lowered by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,461,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,329 shares during the period. H&R Block comprises about 3.0% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of H&R Block worth $292,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 60.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HRB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

