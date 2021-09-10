HSBC Initiates Coverage on Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF)

HSBC started coverage on shares of Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ONXXF opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Ontex Group has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $11.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49.

About Ontex Group

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. The company offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products, as well as produces and sells face masks.

