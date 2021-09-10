Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HTHT. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.02.

HTHT stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.29. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 83,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 450,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 121,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One01 Capital LP increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. One01 Capital LP now owns 382,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,973 shares during the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

