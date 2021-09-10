Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $222.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.50.

Hubbell stock opened at $194.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.81 and its 200-day moving average is $190.93. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $131.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

