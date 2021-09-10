HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.31 Million

Brokerages expect that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will report $326.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.60 million to $327.00 million. HubSpot reported sales of $228.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $631.08.

HUBS stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $684.90. 1,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,599. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $631.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of -366.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $264.06 and a 52 week high of $715.29.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,141,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,157,000. QS Investors LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 178.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

