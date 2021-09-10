Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Trading Up 7.8%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was up 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.11 and last traded at C$8.05. Approximately 621,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,489,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.15.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.05%.

About Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.