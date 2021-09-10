Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Humanigen from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -2.38. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humanigen will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell sold 109,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,871,674.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,096,407 shares of company stock valued at $37,927,382 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Humanigen by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,566 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Humanigen by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 415,409 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP increased its stake in Humanigen by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

