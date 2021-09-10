HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 6.3%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s stock price dropped 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 18,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,206,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HUYA by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

