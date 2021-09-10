HyperCash (HC) Price Reaches $0.80 on Top Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. HyperCash has a total market cap of $35.90 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001743 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,740.40 or 1.00108562 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00061830 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.14 or 0.00873574 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008024 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.28 or 0.00427391 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.72 or 0.00323304 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00081595 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005614 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.