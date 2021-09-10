I/O Coin Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $5,604.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.70 or 0.00430386 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007831 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.46 or 0.01211390 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,097,590 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

