IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.47.

IAC stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.06. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.