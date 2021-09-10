Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,765,000 after buying an additional 340,798 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,655,000 after buying an additional 251,114 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $43,778,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,229,000 after buying an additional 224,627 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

ITW stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.79. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.