ImageCoin (IMG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $99,219.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 48.7% against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market cap of $258,355.14 and approximately $99,219.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,516,997 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

