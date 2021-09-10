Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO)’s stock price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.46 and last traded at $31.58. Approximately 1,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 90,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMGO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80). Equities research analysts expect that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

