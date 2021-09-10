Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ IMRX traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $24.27. 158,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,619. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.