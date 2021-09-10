Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.81 and a beta of 1.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently -104.88%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.