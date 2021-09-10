Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IDEXY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

OTCMKTS IDEXY traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 134,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,976. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $108.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

