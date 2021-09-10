Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INOV. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Inovalon by 243.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after buying an additional 1,666,534 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,906,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 241.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 701,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,875,000 after purchasing an additional 417,197 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 41.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 498,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 145,017 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INOV stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.26, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INOV shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

