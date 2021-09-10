Insider Buying: Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director James R. Larson II bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $11,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James R. Larson II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ames National alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, James R. Larson II acquired 500 shares of Ames National stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $11,625.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, James R. Larson II purchased 500 shares of Ames National stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $11,875.00.

Shares of ATLO opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ames National Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $27.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ames National by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 415,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 206,275 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ames National during the second quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ames National in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,961,000 after acquiring an additional 45,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Ames National during the second quarter worth $907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.