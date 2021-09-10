Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Purchases 237 Shares of Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 237 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, with a total value of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 230 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, with a total value of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88).

DGE traded up GBX 24.50 ($0.32) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,511.50 ($45.88). 2,123,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,526.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,325.29. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,462.08 ($32.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,641 ($47.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £81.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 44.59 ($0.58) per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

DGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,658.13 ($47.79).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

