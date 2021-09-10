Insider Buying: Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) CFO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) CFO Alan Troy Adair purchased 1,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $15,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,484.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FMNB opened at $14.96 on Friday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $423.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 34.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,052,000 after buying an additional 21,570 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 102,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 37,454 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1,953.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FMNB shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

